Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5]

    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Task Force Female Engagement Team 4 speaks to Afghan women with infants during engagement visits at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 23, 2021. The FET ensured the Afghan women are receiving diapers, formula, women products and reported any health and safety concerns. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 18:09
    Photo ID: 6993301
    VIRIN: 211223-A-KC249-1044
    Resolution: 6016x4011
    Size: 12.34 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy
    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy
    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy
    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy
    Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT