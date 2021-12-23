Task Force Female Engagement Team 4 speaks to Afghan women with infants during engagement visits at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 23, 2021. The FET ensured the Afghan women are receiving diapers, formula, women products and reported any health and safety concerns. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 18:09 Photo ID: 6993301 VIRIN: 211223-A-KC249-1044 Resolution: 6016x4011 Size: 12.34 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.