Women assigned to Task Force Female Engagement Team 4 discuss an overview of their first visit of the day at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 23, 2021. The female team included two interpreters, two Soldiers and one gender advisor. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 18:09 Photo ID: 6993299 VIRIN: 211223-A-KC249-1028 Resolution: 6506x4337 Size: 14.91 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.