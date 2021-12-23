An Afghan interpreter, left, speaks to Afghan guests while U.S. Army Spc. Sandra Lara, center, assigned to 372nd Engineer Company, Transportation Company, Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and Pfc. Keyara Branch, right, assigned to 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, Ellsworth, Wisconsin, listen during Female Engagement Team visits at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 23, 2021. The FET is an all women team of interpreters, Soldiers and a gender advisor. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

