Female Engagement Team Visits at Fort McCoy

Jena Daggett, left, gender advisor at Task Force McCoy, and U.S. Army Pfc. Keyara Branch, assigned to 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, Ellsworth, Wisconsin, enter a building of Afghan guests at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 23, 2021. Daggett and Branch shared information about tea room’s, behavioral health and classes available to the Afghan women. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

