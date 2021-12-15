Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:05 Photo ID: 6992935 VIRIN: 211215-N-MI079-019 Resolution: 2600x3639 Size: 860.98 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Makes Holidays Brighter for Families at Adopted School With Gift Drive [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.