    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Makes Holidays Brighter for Families at Adopted School With Gift Drive [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Makes Holidays Brighter for Families at Adopted School With Gift Drive

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    A Sailor from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk delivers presents to Oceanair Elementary School as part of an annual holiday gift drive.

    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:05
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Naval Station Norfolk

    Holiday Season
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

