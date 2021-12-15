NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Makes Holidays Brighter for Families at Adopted School with Gift Drive

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Sailors and civilians from the Operations Department at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk were joined...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Sailors and civilians from the Operations Department at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk were joined by Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor and Executive Officer Cdr. Timothy Freeman before delivering presents to Oceanair Elementary School. This annual gift drive benefits needy families at the school. see less | View Image Page

Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk teamed up to donate gifts for families in need at their adopted local school as part of the command’s annual gift drive.

Cheryl Somers, the intern and training coordinator for the Contracting Department served as this year’s gift drive coordinator. She says every department in the command responded quickly to the gift drive held annually for Oceanair Elementary School in Norfolk.

“They quickly absorbed the task and came to me asking if they could help more,” she added. “We have such wonderful people here and their generosity of spirit and willingness to take the time to help others is inspiring.”

This was her first year as coordinator, but Somers says she has enjoyed this effort during the command’s long-term relationship with the school.

“Every year when we take on the task of assisting the families of our local community it is heartwarming to see how much people care and the difference it makes to the families,” said Somers. “Giving back to our community is such an important task and it reminds us to be grateful for the blessings we have each day.”

Oceanair Elementary Guidance Counselor Merlyn Blackwood coordinates the effort for the school, finding needy families and organizing the drop-off and pick-up of gifts.

“The gifts are more than presents to open for families,” she explained. “They symbolize hope, they symbolize support, they symbolize ‘I am not alone and someone cares about us.’”

Blackwood added that she receives notes of gratitude from the families every year, often from those who had imagined not being able to provide any presents for their children.

“It’s hard being a single mom raising four children all on my own,” said one parent. “It definitely meant a lot to me and my family, we are greatly appreciative and my kids are excited about all the gifts and they can’t wait to open them on Christmas.”

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor said she was inspired by the generosity show towards this effort, “I am extremely touched by how our Team came together so generously to brighten the holidays for seven Norfolk families!”