Sailors and civilians from the Operations Department at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk were joined by Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor and Executive Officer Cdr. Timothy Freeman before delivering presents to Oceanair Elementary School. This annual gift drive benefits needy families at the school.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6992932
|VIRIN:
|211215-N-MI079-012
|Resolution:
|5190x3125
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Makes Holidays Brighter for Families at Adopted School With Gift Drive [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Makes Holidays Brighter for Families at Adopted School with Gift Drive
