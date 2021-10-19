Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

211019-N-JH293-1094

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 19, 2021) Prosthetic casts and molds line a rack inside the prosthetic fabrication lab at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The prosthetic clinic provides custom made prostheses and orthoses for service members who have sustained a traumatic injury resulting in amputation or limb salvage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 10.19.2021