    Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

    Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    211019-N-JH293-1094
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 19, 2021) Prosthetic casts and molds line a rack inside the prosthetic fabrication lab at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The prosthetic clinic provides custom made prostheses and orthoses for service members who have sustained a traumatic injury resulting in amputation or limb salvage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 00:44
    Photo ID: 6900814
    VIRIN: 211019-N-JH293-1094
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021, by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Navy
    recruiting
    EOV
    NTAG

