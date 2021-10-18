Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

211018-N-JH293-1008

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2021) Educators from Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky pose for a group photo with Jon Dickson (second from left), the education specialist at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, and Lt. Cmdr Claudia Alday (far right), the deputy director of Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) diversity and outreach department, at Pacific Beacon enlisted housing during an NTAG Mid America educator orientation visit (EOV) to San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. EOVs are an NRC program that provide an actively engaged, compactly organized tour of various Navy commands and platforms to key center-of-influence educators and serves to increase their understanding of life in today’s Navy. NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

