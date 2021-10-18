Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

    Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    211018-N-JH293-1008
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2021) Educators from Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky pose for a group photo with Jon Dickson (second from left), the education specialist at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, and Lt. Cmdr Claudia Alday (far right), the deputy director of Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) diversity and outreach department, at Pacific Beacon enlisted housing during an NTAG Mid America educator orientation visit (EOV) to San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. EOVs are an NRC program that provide an actively engaged, compactly organized tour of various Navy commands and platforms to key center-of-influence educators and serves to increase their understanding of life in today’s Navy. NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 00:44
    Photo ID: 6900811
    VIRIN: 211018-N-JH293-1008
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Navy
    recruiting
    EOV
    NTAG

