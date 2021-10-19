Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

211019-N-JH293-1064

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 19, 2021) Austin Andrews, a teacher in Wichita, Kan., examines a realistic mannequin at Naval Medical Center San Diego during a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America educator orientation visit (EOV), Oct. 19, 2021. EOVs are a Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) program that provide an actively engaged, compactly organized tour of various Navy commands and platforms to key center-of-influence educators and serves to increase their understanding of life in today’s Navy. NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

