    Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021 [Image 2 of 8]

    Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    211018-N-JH293-1042
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 18, 2021) A memorial for Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Thomas Retzer, a U.S. Navy SEAL, and San Diego native, resides inside Pacific Beacon enlisted housing. Retzer was a member of a combined joint task force conducting special operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom against Al Qa'ida and Taliban forces in Afghanistan. On June 25, 2003, Retzer placed himself at great personal risk while operating near the town of Gardez, an area with extensive suspected enemy personnel and marred by repeated hostilities towards U.S. forces. When unseen enemy forces ambushed his team, Retzer valiantly returned fire, effectively engaging the enemy. As the gunfight intensified, he was mortally wounded by enemy fire and sustained injuries that untimely claimed his life. Retzer was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with “V” for valor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators Tour San Diego during NTAG Mid America EOV 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

