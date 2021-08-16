Airman 1st Class Chelsea Mamp, 18th Maintenance Group management production manager, schedules maintenance for F-15C Eagle aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 16, 2021. Maintenance production managers schedule aircraft and equipment maintenance in order to ensure effective airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 19:47
|Photo ID:
|6900520
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-PU391-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
