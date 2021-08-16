Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis [Image 8 of 8]

    18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Chelsea Mamp, 18th Maintenance Group management production manager, schedules maintenance for F-15C Eagle aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 16, 2021. Maintenance production managers schedule aircraft and equipment maintenance in order to ensure effective airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6900520
    VIRIN: 210816-F-PU391-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.26 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

