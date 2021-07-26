18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis

U.S. Airman 1st Class Lyle Tennant, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects tools at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2021. The F-15C Eagle is equipped with two general electric F110 turbofan engines used to propel the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
