U.S. Airman 1st Class Lyle Tennant, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects tools at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2021. The F-15C Eagle is equipped with two general electric F110 turbofan engines used to propel the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 19:47 Photo ID: 6900518 VIRIN: 210726-F-PU391-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.