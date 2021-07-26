U.S. Airman 1st Class Sam Graesar, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, looks over a checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2021. The F-15C Eagle is an all-weather, maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|07.26.2021
|10.21.2021 19:47
|6900513
|210726-F-PU391-1001
|8256x5504
|4.78 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|1
This work, 18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
