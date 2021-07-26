U.S. Airmen from the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspect an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 26, 2021. The F-15C Eagle is an American, twin-engine, tactical aircraft designed by McDonnell Douglas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 19:47 Photo ID: 6900515 VIRIN: 210726-F-PU391-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.36 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Maintenance Group management, planning and analysis [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.