SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López addresses Joint Base Andrews Airmen during an all call at the base theater at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. SEAC Colón-López serves as the 4th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the most senior enlisted service member, by position and rank, in the United States Armed Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel. SEAC is not only the highest enlisted rank but the only joint rank in the DOD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

