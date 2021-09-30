Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kodi Wagner, a combat systems officer (CSO) assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, on CSOs challenges and versatility at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. SEAC Colón-López visits JBA for a familiarization tour with 89th Operations Squadron, it is a diverse squadron with several missions. Of their vast mission set, they provide airfield management; weather; intelligence; survival, escape and evasion; aircrew life support; training and other mission sets in support of some of the most advanced commercial-based aircraft in the world, including the C-20B, C-37A, C-37B, C-40B, C-32A and VC-25A.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6899272
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-GO352-0050
|Resolution:
|7060x4707
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
