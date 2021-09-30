Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 7]

    SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kodi Wagner, a combat systems officer (CSO) assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, on CSOs challenges and versatility at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. SEAC Colón-López visits JBA for a familiarization tour with 89th Operations Squadron, it is a diverse squadron with several missions. Of their vast mission set, they provide airfield management; weather; intelligence; survival, escape and evasion; aircrew life support; training and other mission sets in support of some of the most advanced commercial-based aircraft in the world, including the C-20B, C-37A, C-37B, C-40B, C-32A and VC-25A.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6899272
    VIRIN: 210930-F-GO352-0050
    Resolution: 7060x4707
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Mobility Airmen
    Americas Airman
    SEAC4

