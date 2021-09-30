SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kodi Wagner, a combat systems officer (CSO) assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, on CSOs challenges and versatility at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. SEAC Colón-López visits JBA for a familiarization tour with 89th Operations Squadron, it is a diverse squadron with several missions. Of their vast mission set, they provide airfield management; weather; intelligence; survival, escape and evasion; aircrew life support; training and other mission sets in support of some of the most advanced commercial-based aircraft in the world, including the C-20B, C-37A, C-37B, C-40B, C-32A and VC-25A.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

