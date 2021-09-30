Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 7]

    SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with flight attendant students during his visit to 89th Operations Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. SEAC Colón-López serves as the 4th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the most senior enlisted service member, by position and rank, in the United States Armed Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel. SEAC is not only the highest enlisted rank but the only joint rank in the DOD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6899269
    VIRIN: 210930-F-GO352-0031
    Resolution: 7318x4879
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Mobility Airmen
    Americas Airman
    SEAC4

