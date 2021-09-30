Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 7]

    SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lauren McDonough, a flight attendant (FA) assigned to the 99th Airlift Squadron, briefs Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López on FA pre-mission procedures at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. The procedures consist of shopping, prepping and storage of meals to be served on flights transporting senior military and elected leaders including the president, vice president, cabinet members and combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6899266
    VIRIN: 210930-F-GO352-0020
    Resolution: 5451x3634
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Mobility Airmen
    Americas Airman
    SEAC4

