SEAC Visits 89th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lauren McDonough, a flight attendant (FA) assigned to the 99th Airlift Squadron, briefs Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) Ramon "CZ" Colón-López on FA pre-mission procedures at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 30, 2021. The procedures consist of shopping, prepping and storage of meals to be served on flights transporting senior military and elected leaders including the president, vice president, cabinet members and combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

