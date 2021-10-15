Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand [Image 4 of 5]

    Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand

    TURKEY

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, and Erin Sawyer, senior foreign policy advisor to the commander of United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, tours the Incirlik USO during their visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. The Third AF command team experienced firsthand how the 39th Force Support Squadron and USO Incirlik supports both deployed and permanently assigned members of the 39th Air Base Wing. Third AF leadership traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, USAFE-AFAFRICA, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    This work, Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

