    Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand [Image 5 of 5]

    Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand

    TURKEY

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, fist bumps Staff Sgt. Kristen Domke, 39th Security Forces Squadron Turkish Pass and ID American liaison, during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. Third AF leadership traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    This work, Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

