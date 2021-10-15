Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand

An Adanus Cafe employee gives coffee to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. The Third AF command team experienced firsthand how the 39th Force Support Squadron and USO Incirlik supports both deployed and permanently assigned members of the 39th Air Base Wing. Third AF leadership traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

