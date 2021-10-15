U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, orders a coffee at the newly opened Adanus Cafe during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. The Third AF command team experienced firsthand how the 39th Force Support Squadron and USO Incirlik supports both deployed and permanently assigned members of the 39th Air Base Wing. Third AF leadership traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 04:50 Photo ID: 6897560 VIRIN: 211015-F-UN009-2019 Resolution: 6005x4008 Size: 1.37 MB Location: TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission firsthand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.