Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) - Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, right, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Escort Force and Rear Adm. Will Pennington following a change of command ceremony for CTF 70 in the Benny Decker Theater on Yokosuka Naval Base, Oct. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

