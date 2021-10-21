Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command [Image 8 of 8]

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) - Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, right, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Escort Force and Rear Adm. Will Pennington following a change of command ceremony for CTF 70 in the Benny Decker Theater on Yokosuka Naval Base, Oct. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Yokosuka Japan
    Change of command
    CTF 70
    CSG 5

