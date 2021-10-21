Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) - Rear Adm. Will Pennington receives an award from Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Escort Force during the change of command ceremony for Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 in the Benny Decker Theater on Yokosuka Naval Base, Oct. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

