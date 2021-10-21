Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) - Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 holds a change of command ceremony in the Benny Decker Theater on Yokosuka Naval Base, Oct. 21. Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly relieved Rear Adm. Will Pennington as the 77th commander of Task Force 70. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)
