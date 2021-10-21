Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) - Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, right, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony for Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 in the Benny Decker Theater on Yokosuka Naval Base, Oct. 21. . Rear Adm. Donnelly relieved Rear Adm. Will Pennington as the 77th commander of Task Force 70. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

