Incirlik rugby team members warm-up on Softball Field One at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2021. After warm-ups, the team moved into sport fundamentals before playing live games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6897404
|VIRIN:
|211010-F-IK699-078
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
