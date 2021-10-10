Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments

Tech. Sgt. John Varner, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, surveys his team after another successful practice at Softball Field One at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2021. Varner said future goals for Incirlik’s rugby team include playing a local tournament and playing against other teams in U.S. Air Forces in Europe Major Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

