    Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments [Image 3 of 11]

    Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Tech. Sgt. John Varner, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, sets barrier cones for drills at Softball Field One at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2021. Each rugby practice session on Incirlik follows a schedule starting with warm-ups and ending with live games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 00:06
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rugby

    Fitness

    Incirlik Air Base Turkey

    39th Air Base Wing

    Team Titans

