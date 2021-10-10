Senior Airman Isaac Fontoura, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, sweats it out at Softball Field One, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2021. Fontoura is one of many veteran players on the team, having made the U.S. Air Force rugby team in February 2020. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 00:07 Photo ID: 6897405 VIRIN: 211010-F-IK699-193 Resolution: 3320x2657 Size: 5.73 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik rugby team practices fundamentals and prepares for future tournaments [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.