Marines from Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji volunteer as casualties needing to be rescued by 459th Airlift Squadron’s UH-1N Huey helicopter during a Rescue Rodeo training exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, October 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6897320
|VIRIN:
|211018-D-ZO853-933
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 459th Airlift Squadron conducts Rescue Rodeo at CATC Camp Fuji [Image 12 of 12], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT