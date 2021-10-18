459th Airlift Squadron conducts Rescue Rodeo at CATC Camp Fuji

Tech. Sgt. Kevin Bell, 459th Airlift Squadron evaluator flight engineer, stands by Lance Cpl. Ulysses Tapia, a cook assigned to Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, who simulates a casualty to be transported via a SKED stretcher during a Rescue Rodeo training exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, October 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

