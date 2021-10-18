Staff Sgt. Marissa Gonzalez, 374th Medical Group independent duty medical technician, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Bell, 459th Airlift Squadron evaluator flight engineer, and Staff Sgt. Mario Recupido, 374th Medical Group independent duty medical technician, prepare a casualty for transport via a SKED stretcher during a Rescue Rodeo training exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, October 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6897318
|VIRIN:
|211018-D-ZO853-824
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Hometown:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MIDDLETOWN, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 459th Airlift Squadron conducts Rescue Rodeo at CATC Camp Fuji [Image 12 of 12], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
