    459th Airlift Squadron conducts Rescue Rodeo at CATC Camp Fuji [Image 4 of 12]

    459th Airlift Squadron conducts Rescue Rodeo at CATC Camp Fuji

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Staff Sgt. Marissa Gonzalez, 374th Medical Group independent duty medical technician, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Bell, 459th Airlift Squadron evaluator flight engineer, and Staff Sgt. Mario Recupido, 374th Medical Group independent duty medical technician, prepare a casualty for transport via a SKED stretcher during a Rescue Rodeo training exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, October 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 22:10
    Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    Yokota
    USMC
    USAF
    459AS
    rescue rodeo

