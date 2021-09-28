Mosquito Creek Lake to combat invasive aquatic species

Col. Adam Czekanski, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, listens to staff explain the threats caused by Hydrilla and other invasive aquatic plants at Mosquito Creek Lake in Cortland, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021. The Mosquito staff is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Cleveland Metroparks to determine a solution to remove or treat the vegetation growing in the lake while maintaining the vegetation beneficial to the lake’s ecosystem and fishery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

