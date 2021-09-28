Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosquito Creek Lake to combat invasive aquatic species [Image 4 of 8]

    Mosquito Creek Lake to combat invasive aquatic species

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Jamison Conley, a park ranger and resource manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, holds a strand of Eurasian Watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant at Mosquito Creek Lake, in Cortland, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021. The Mosquito staff is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Cleveland Metroparks to determine a solution to remove or treat invasive vegetation growing in the lake while maintaining the vegetation beneficial to the lake’s ecosystem and fishery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6896983
    VIRIN: 210928-A-TI382-0667
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosquito Creek Lake to combat invasive aquatic species [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fighting the aquatic invasion at Mosquito Creek Lake will require careful planning

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    invasive
    hydrilla
    lake vegetation

