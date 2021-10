Mosquito Creek Lake to combat invasive aquatic species

Jamison Conley, a park ranger and resource manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, uses a rake to scoop out Hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant at Mosquito Creek Lake, in Cortland, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021. The Mosquito staff is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Cleveland Metroparks to determine a solution to remove or treat invasive vegetation growing in the lake while maintaining the vegetation beneficial to the lake’s ecosystem and fishery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

