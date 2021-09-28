Col. Adam Czekanski, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, looks out to a stretch of water lotus that is native to the region but overgrowing at Mosquito Creek Lake, in Cortland, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021. The Mosquito staff is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Cleveland Metroparks to determine a solution to remove or treat invasive vegetation growing in the lake while maintaining the vegetation beneficial to the lake’s ecosystem and fishery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
This work, Mosquito Creek Lake to combat invasive aquatic species [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fighting the aquatic invasion at Mosquito Creek Lake will require careful planning
