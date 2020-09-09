U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Costello, 390th Cyber Operations Squadron cyber warfare operator, pauses while painting a figurine, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020. Costello uses multiple layers of paint to create specialized looks and feels for his figurines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6895654
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-YO514-1030
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Minatures in Life, Giants in Fantasy
LEAVE A COMMENT