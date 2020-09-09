Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy

A Reaver-class Battle Titan from Warhammer 40K game awaits final touches between coats of paint, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020. The Battle Titan is part of a figurine collection owned by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Costello, 390th Cyber Operations Squadron cyber warfare operator. Costello uses multiple layers of paint to create specialized looks and feels for the figurines he paints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

