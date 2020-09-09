A Reaver-class Battle Titan from Warhammer 40K game awaits final touches between coats of paint, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020. The Battle Titan is part of a figurine collection owned by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Costello, 390th Cyber Operations Squadron cyber warfare operator. Costello uses multiple layers of paint to create specialized looks and feels for the figurines he paints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6895648
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-YO514-2010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|714.63 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Minatures in Life, Giants in Fantasy
