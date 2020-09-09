Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy [Image 6 of 8]

    Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Costello, 390th Cyber Operations Squadron cyber warfare operator, layers paint on to a figurine, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020. Costello uses multiple layers of paint to create specialized looks and feels for his figurines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 21:07
    Photo ID: 6895652
    VIRIN: 200909-F-YO514-1023
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minatures in Life, Giants in Fantasy

