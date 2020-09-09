Miniatures in life, Giants in fantasy

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Costello, 390th Cyber Operations Squadron cyber warfare operator, stands near a static aircraft at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020. Costello has been in the Air Force for seven years and previously served as a Low Observable Aircraft Maintainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

