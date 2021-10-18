Mike Company M16 Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Jalen C. Green, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, grabs an M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. Armory personnel ensured nothing was broken or missing before the recruits signed for their rifle, cleaning kit, and sling. Green was recruited out of Indianapolis with Recruiting Station Indianapolis, in Ind. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

