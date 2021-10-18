U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds out a lay down their rifles during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. Recruits signed forms, labeled their rifles, and attached a rifle sling while at the armory. Recruits are responsible for the maintenance of their weapons throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6894050
|VIRIN:
|211018-M-DA549-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.69 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Mike Company M16 Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT