Mike Company M16 Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds out a lay down their rifles during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. Recruits signed forms, labeled their rifles, and attached a rifle sling while at the armory. Recruits are responsible for the maintenance of their weapons throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

