A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tapes an identification tag to his rifle during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. The identification tags included their names and platoon number to ensure nothing is misplaced. Recruit will drill with their rifles to prepare for initial drill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.18.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6894049 VIRIN: 211018-M-DA549-1002 Resolution: 5600x4480 Size: 13.2 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company M16 Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.