    Mike Company M16 Issue [Image 1 of 5]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tapes an identification tag to his rifle during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. The identification tags included their names and platoon number to ensure nothing is misplaced. Recruit will drill with their rifles to prepare for initial drill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 20:22
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Recruit Training
    Mike Company

