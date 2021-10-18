Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Odubolade G. Adewale, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds out a form during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2021. The recruit signed for their rifle and cleaning kit before assuming responsibility for them. Adewale was recruited out of Houston with Recruiting Station Houston, in Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    This work, Mike Company M16 Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

