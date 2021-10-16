Chairman and Congressman Visit Vandenberg

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and Col. Kris Barcomb, SLD 30 vice commander, brief Rep. Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee chairman and Congressman Salud Carbajal, 24th Congressional District of California representative, on the base infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021. Long and Barcomb gave a tour outside of Space Launch Complex-6 to brief on Vandenberg’s commercial launch capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

