    Chairman and Congressman Visit Vandenberg [Image 1 of 3]

    Chairman and Congressman Visit Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and Col. Kris Barcomb, SLD 30 vice commander, brief Rep. Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee chairman and Congressman Salud Carbajal, 24th Congressional District of California representative, on the base infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021. Long gives a bus tour across the base to showcase Vandenberg’s commercial launch capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Rocio Romo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6894040
    VIRIN: 211016-F-TD231-1144
    Resolution: 8200x4705
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman and Congressman Visit Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chairman
    customers
    launch
    congressman
    HASC
    Spaceport

