Chairman and Congressman Visit Vandenberg

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and Col. Kris Barcomb, SLD 30 vice commander, brief Rep. Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee chairman and Congressman Salud Carbajal, 24th Congressional District of California representative, on the base infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021. Long gives a bus tour across the base to showcase Vandenberg’s commercial launch capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Rocio Romo)

