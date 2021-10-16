Chairman and Congressman Visit Vandenberg

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, briefs Congressman Salud Carbajal, 24th Congressional District of California representative and Rep. Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee chairman, on the base infrastructure at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021. Long discusses future developments for a new commercial spaceport for Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

